Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

In the [findIndex] documentation page there is an example of finding the index of a prime number in an array.

function isPrime(num) { for (let i = 2; num > i; i++) { if (num % i == 0) { return false; } } return num > 1; } console.log([4, 6, 8, 9, 12].findIndex(isPrime)); // -1, not found console.log([4, 6, 7, 9, 12].findIndex(isPrime)); // 2 (array[2] is 7)

I’ll modify that example a bit, so that the not found example is removed, and so that the array is in a separately named variable, and so that the result is assigned to a variable called index.

const numbers = [4, 6, 7, 9, 12]; function isPrime(num) { for (let i = 2; num > i; i++) { if (num % i == 0) { return false; } } return num > 1; } const index = numbers.findIndex(isPrime); console.log(index); // 2 (numbers[2] is 7)

With your code, instead of the array being numbers, you already have an array called players. And, the isPrime function in your code will be a much simple one called isCover instead.