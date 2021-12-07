Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

You wanted me to add cover back on.
https://jsfiddle.net/mnbft7xe/
function getWrapper(cover) {
}
You wanted me to add cover back on.
https://jsfiddle.net/mnbft7xe/
function getWrapper(cover) {
}
In the [findIndex] documentation page there is an example of finding the index of a prime number in an array.
function isPrime(num) {
for (let i = 2; num > i; i++) {
if (num % i == 0) {
return false;
}
}
return num > 1;
}
console.log([4, 6, 8, 9, 12].findIndex(isPrime)); // -1, not found
console.log([4, 6, 7, 9, 12].findIndex(isPrime)); // 2 (array[2] is 7)
I’ll modify that example a bit, so that the not found example is removed, and so that the array is in a separately named variable, and so that the result is assigned to a variable called index.
const numbers = [4, 6, 7, 9, 12];
function isPrime(num) {
for (let i = 2; num > i; i++) {
if (num % i == 0) {
return false;
}
}
return num > 1;
}
const index = numbers.findIndex(isPrime);
console.log(index); // 2 (numbers[2] is 7)
With your code, instead of the array being numbers, you already have an array called players. And, the isPrime function in your code will be a much simple one called isCover instead.
Did you ask me to do something, or are you still adding more?
Was there an instruction given to me that I am supposed to do?
With what you said I did this.
https://jsfiddle.net/n8673r9f/
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
const body = document.body;
const players = [];
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
"cover": cover,
"wrapper": allWrappers[index]
});
});
}
//callback syntax
function getWrapper(cover) {
}
function isCover(num) {
for (let i = 2; num > i; i++) {
if (num % i == 0) {
return false;
}
}
return num > 1;
}
const index = players.findIndex(isCover);
Move the isCover function and the const index line into the getWrapper function.
I can tell that this is going to be a long hard slog, but we’ll get there.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/0q1xfodw/
//callback syntax
function getWrapper(cover) {
function isCover(num) {
for (let i = 2; num > i; i++) {
if (num % i == 0) {
return false;
}
}
return num > 1;
}
const index = players.findIndex(isCover);
}
With the isCover function, remove what is inside of it, and rename the function parameter of isCover to be player.
We will then add something inside of isCover that will check if the player has a matching cover.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/k84exctb/
function getWrapper(cover) {
function isCover(player) {
}
const index = players.findIndex(isCover);
}
Good one. In the isCover function, the cover variable from the getWrapper parameter is already available. You also have access to player, so player.cover is also available. You just need to do a comparison to check if player.cover equals cover.
You just need to do a comparison to check if player.cover equals cover.
What does that mean, do a comparison?
How do I do that?
How do I check if player.cover equals cover?
I know that no video appears after a button is clicked.
And this error is there:
Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘classList’)"
Well in JavaScript it’s
=== that does a comparison, so you would want to use
player.cover === cover for the comparison.
As soon as we’ve correctly done the getWrapper function, things will go back to working.
I’m supposed to place this somewhere:
player.cover === cover();
Like this maybe?
if (player.cover === cover)
Was I supposed to do this? https://jsfiddle.net/my6uevo1/
function getWrapper(cover) {
function isCover(player) {
if (player.cover === "cover") {}
}
const index = players.findIndex(isCover);
}
As soon as we’ve correctly done the getWrapper function, things will go back to working.
Once the //callback syntax is done
I want to write it using inline callback:
findIndex(function(element) { ... })
So I can see how that one is written.
Is that a 2-step process also, I am not sure.
Nope - all you need to do is to return the comparison from the function.
It seems that a separate problem managed to work its way in early on too. The allWrappers.forEach line needs to be covers.forEach instead. With that done we’re well on the way to making good progress.
This becomes:
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
"cover": cover,
"wrapper": allWrappers[index]
});
});
}
This:?
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const covers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
covers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
"cover": cover,
"wrapper": covers[index]
});
});
}
When you say this:
all you need to do is to return the comparison from the function.
I am thinking to do this:
player.cover === cover return;
But that is wrong.
I don’t understand how to return the comparison from the function
function getWrapper(cover) {
function isCover(player) {
player.cover === cover;
return player.cover === cover;
}
const index = players.findIndex(isCover);
}
No it doesn’t. You changed more than you should. It is only the allWrappers.forEach that changes to be covers.forEach. You must revert any other changes that you made.
allWrappers.forEach gets changed to
covers.forEach
Starting from here: https://jsfiddle.net/r0z746wh/
I don’t understand how to return the comparison from the function.
How it is supposed to be written.
return player.cover === cover;
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
covers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
"cover": cover,
"wrapper": allWrappers[index]
});
});
}
//callback syntax
function getWrapper(cover) {
function isCover(player) {
player.cover === cover
}
const index = players.findIndex(isCover);
}
It’s close. The isCover function just need to return that comparison, and with covers.forEach, I was tired at the time so my apologies, but covers needs to be allCovers instead.
As testing, to check that things are right, when console.log the players array you should see the following:
0: {cover: button.playa.cover, wrapper: div.wrap}
1: {cover: button.playb.cover, wrapper: div.wrap}
2: {cover: button.playc.cover, wrapper: div.wrap}
3: {cover: button.playd.cover, wrapper: div.wrap}
4: {cover: button.playe.cover, wrapper: div.wrap}
5: {cover: button.playf.cover, wrapper: div.wrap}
6: {cover: button.playg.cover, wrapper: div.wrap}
7: {cover: button.playh.cover, wrapper: div.wrap}
8: {cover: button.playi.cover, wrapper: div.wrap}
and when you console.log the index, you should see a number.
When you say.
console.log the players array
console.log the index
Do you mean written like this?
const players = [];console.log(players);
Where does this one go, is that how it is written.
console.log(index);
Like this?
"wrapper": allWrappers[index]
console.log(index);
The console log testing above, how is it written?
This is what I did: https://jsfiddle.net/oLm6473n/
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
const body = document.body;
const players = [];console.log(players);
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
allCovers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
"cover": cover,
"wrapper": allWrappers[index]
});
});
}
//callback syntax
function getWrapper(cover) {
function isCover(player) {
return player.cover === cover;
}
const index = players.findIndex(isCover);
}
No I don’t. Just don’t use console.log - that causes even more problems for you that you don’t need.
This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/yj846ua3/
I added:
allCovers.forEach
Did I do the return correctly, or that still needs to be fixed?
That error is still there, but it’s been there this whole time.
Maybe that is later.
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
const body = document.body;
const players = [];
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
allCovers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
"cover": cover,
"wrapper": allWrappers[index]
});
});
}
//callback syntax
function getWrapper(cover) {
function isCover(player) {
return player.cover === cover;
}
const index = players.findIndex(isCover);
}
Yes that look good. There’s just the return after the index variable to do now. The players array has an object at that index. That object has a wrapper property. We want to return the wrapper that is at the index of the players array.