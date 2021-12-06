Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

In the [findIndex] documentation page there is an example of finding the index of a prime number in an array.
function isPrime(num) {
for (let i = 2; num > i; i++) {
if (num % i == 0) {
return false;
}
}
return num > 1;
}
console.log([4, 6, 8, 9, 12].findIndex(isPrime)); // -1, not found
console.log([4, 6, 7, 9, 12].findIndex(isPrime)); // 2 (array[2] is 7)
I’ll modify that example a bit, so that the not found example is removed, and so that the array is in a separately named variable, and so that the result is assigned to a variable called index.
const numbers = [4, 6, 7, 9, 12];
function isPrime(num) {
for (let i = 2; num > i; i++) {
if (num % i == 0) {
return false;
}
}
return num > 1;
}
const index = numbers.findIndex(isPrime);
console.log(index); // 2 (numbers[2] is 7)
With your code, instead of the array being numbers, you already have an array called players. And, the isPrime function in your code will be a much simple one called isCover instead.