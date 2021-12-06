Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

Let’s try and simplify things then. At the findIndex Syntax section, which syntax do you prefer. Arrow function, callback, or inline callback?
I’m looking at:
findIndex(callbackFn)
&
findIndex(function(element) { ... })
Can I create examples of each and decide which I would want to use?
Being able to create each will help me decide which I prefer.
We can start with
findIndex(callbackFn) first, after that is good, we can do it the other way:
findIndex(function(element) { ... })
Starting with:
findIndex(callbackFn) In here, what should I do first?
const players = (function coverUIPlayerFacade() {
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
const wrapper = manageUI.getWrapper(cover);
const callback = managePlayer.adder(wrapper, playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, callback);
}
The findIndex doesn’t go in the addPlayer function. The addPlayer function is good and complete.
It is the getWrapper function that is the focus of our attention. That getWrapper function is to be emptied, so that there is nothing in the function, and we will use findIndex to do things in a better way.
So empty out the getWrapper function, and we will get things ready to use the findIndex method that uses a function callback.
Using the callback syntax:
First thing to do is: Empty out the getWrapper function.
That means this becomes:
function getWrapper(cover) {
const parent = cover.parentElement;
const wrapper = parent.querySelector(".wrap");
return wrapper;
}
Becomes:
This: https://jsfiddle.net/6hyna4jb/
function getWrapper() {
}
The function parameter shouldn’t be removed. That is definitely needed.
This could be a good time to go over what we have, and what we’re going to need.
Your page has 9 players. We have a players array with 9 items. Each of those items is an object that has both cover and wrapper properties that refer to different elements on the page.
We need to use that players array to get the wrapper. How we do that is 2-step process.
- Get the index of the object that has cover property that matches the cover.
- Use that index to get the wrapper.
When you’ve restored the function parameter, we’ll carry on.
You wanted me to add cover back on.
https://jsfiddle.net/mnbft7xe/
function getWrapper(cover) {
}
In the [findIndex] documentation page there is an example of finding the index of a prime number in an array.
function isPrime(num) {
for (let i = 2; num > i; i++) {
if (num % i == 0) {
return false;
}
}
return num > 1;
}
console.log([4, 6, 8, 9, 12].findIndex(isPrime)); // -1, not found
console.log([4, 6, 7, 9, 12].findIndex(isPrime)); // 2 (array[2] is 7)
I’ll modify that example a bit, so that the not found example is removed, and so that the array is in a separately named variable, and so that the result is assigned to a variable called index.
const numbers = [4, 6, 7, 9, 12];
function isPrime(num) {
for (let i = 2; num > i; i++) {
if (num % i == 0) {
return false;
}
}
return num > 1;
}
const index = numbers.findIndex(isPrime);
console.log(index); // 2 (numbers[2] is 7)
With your code, instead of the array being numbers, you already have an array called players. And, the isPrime function in your code will be a much simple one called isCover instead.
Did you ask me to do something, or are you still adding more?
Was there an instruction given to me that I am supposed to do?
With what you said I did this.
https://jsfiddle.net/n8673r9f/
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
const body = document.body;
const players = [];
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
"cover": cover,
"wrapper": allWrappers[index]
});
});
}
//callback syntax
function getWrapper(cover) {
}
function isCover(num) {
for (let i = 2; num > i; i++) {
if (num % i == 0) {
return false;
}
}
return num > 1;
}
const index = players.findIndex(isCover);
Move the isCover function and the const index line into the getWrapper function.
I can tell that this is going to be a long hard slog, but we’ll get there.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/0q1xfodw/
//callback syntax
function getWrapper(cover) {
function isCover(num) {
for (let i = 2; num > i; i++) {
if (num % i == 0) {
return false;
}
}
return num > 1;
}
const index = players.findIndex(isCover);
}
With the isCover function, remove what is inside of it, and rename the function parameter of isCover to be player.
We will then add something inside of isCover that will check if the player has a matching cover.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/k84exctb/
function getWrapper(cover) {
function isCover(player) {
}
const index = players.findIndex(isCover);
}
Good one. In the isCover function, the cover variable from the getWrapper parameter is already available. You also have access to player, so player.cover is also available. You just need to do a comparison to check if player.cover equals cover.
You just need to do a comparison to check if player.cover equals cover.
What does that mean, do a comparison?
How do I do that?
How do I check if player.cover equals cover?
I know that no video appears after a button is clicked.
And this error is there:
Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘classList’)"
Well in JavaScript it’s
=== that does a comparison, so you would want to use
player.cover === cover for the comparison.
As soon as we’ve correctly done the getWrapper function, things will go back to working.
I’m supposed to place this somewhere:
player.cover === cover();
Like this maybe?
if (player.cover === cover)
Was I supposed to do this? https://jsfiddle.net/my6uevo1/
function getWrapper(cover) {
function isCover(player) {
if (player.cover === "cover") {}
}
const index = players.findIndex(isCover);
}
As soon as we’ve correctly done the getWrapper function, things will go back to working.
Once the //callback syntax is done
I want to write it using inline callback:
findIndex(function(element) { ... })
So I can see how that one is written.
Is that a 2-step process also, I am not sure.
Nope - all you need to do is to return the comparison from the function.
It seems that a separate problem managed to work its way in early on too. The allWrappers.forEach line needs to be covers.forEach instead. With that done we’re well on the way to making good progress.
This becomes:
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
"cover": cover,
"wrapper": allWrappers[index]
});
});
}
This:?
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const covers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
covers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
"cover": cover,
"wrapper": covers[index]
});
});
}
When you say this:
all you need to do is to return the comparison from the function.
I am thinking to do this:
player.cover === cover return;
But that is wrong.
I don’t understand how to return the comparison from the function
function getWrapper(cover) {
function isCover(player) {
player.cover === cover;
return player.cover === cover;
}
const index = players.findIndex(isCover);
}
No it doesn’t. You changed more than you should. It is only the allWrappers.forEach that changes to be covers.forEach. You must revert any other changes that you made.
allWrappers.forEach gets changed to
covers.forEach
Starting from here: https://jsfiddle.net/r0z746wh/
I don’t understand how to return the comparison from the function.
return player.cover === cover;
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
covers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
"cover": cover,
"wrapper": allWrappers[index]
});
});
}
//callback syntax
function getWrapper(cover) {
function isCover(player) {
player.cover === cover
}
const index = players.findIndex(isCover);
}