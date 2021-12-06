Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

I am confused.
I have never used the findindex method before, so I am not sure how it is supposed to be written.
I do not think you wanted me to do this.
const playerIndex = [];
Similar to this?
const findIndex(function(playerIndex ) { ... })
I don’t know what this means because I have never used it before.
using the findIndex method on the player array,
Something similar to this?
const players = [playerIndex];
players.findIndex(somethinginhere);
function somethinginhere(players) {
return players > playerIndex;
}