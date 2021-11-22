Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

Well let’s see what the errors are when using the code at https://jsfiddle.net/d941n62h/

Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading 'classList')

That’s happening in the managePlayer’s show function.

function show(el) { el.classList.remove("hide"); }

When the show function is given a null object, there’s nothing that can be done about that. Let’s look one level higher, at what calls the show function. I do that by setting a breakpoint on the first line of code in the show function, restart the code, and trigger the same problem to occur by clicking on a player.

The call stack shows me that the functions are:

show

initPlayer

callback

That’s an amazingly bland and useless name, callback. Let’s rename it to be more informative about things.

// return function callback() { return function addPlayerCallback() { initPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions); };

That’s better. Now on rerunning the page and triggering the breakpoint, the call stack shows:

show

initPlayer

initPlayerCallback

show has a function parameter of null

initPlayer has a wrapper of null

initPlayerCallback has a wrapper that is still null

It’s time for a new breakpoint. The old breakpoint at the show function can be removed, and a new breakpoint can be added to the playerAdder function. Running the code and clicking on a play button to trigger the same problem, brings us to the following line of code:

function playerAdder(parent, playerOptions) { const wrapper = parent.querySelector(".wrap"); ... }

parent is a reference to playButtonContainer, and wrapper is null. We’ve found the culprit.

Clearly the wrap selector can’t be found because you’ve completely separated the players from the covers.

The intention of playerAdder was for the parent variable to be completely unique for each player, allowing us to get from a wrapper to the player. That can’t be done now because of the restructure. A different technique needs to be used.

To help prepare us for that new technique, we should remove parent from the playerAdder function and replace it with wrapper instead. The line that gets the wrapper should then be moved out of playerAdder and into the addPlayer function that calls the playerAdder function.

We have now reduced the complexity of the playerAdder function, and moved the crux of the problem to just one place here in the addPlayer function.

It is now possible to work on a solution to this problem. That solution is to have manageUI when it’s initialized, scan the page for all players and for all covers, storing them in an array object, for example:

[ {player: ..., cover: ...} {player: ..., cover: ...} {player: ..., cover: ...} ]

Even though our code does work with the wrapper, it makes better sense for manageUI to keep track of both the player and the cover. It’s easy enough to then get the wrapper from the player instead.

That way we can give manageUI a player and get the cover with something like manageUI.getCover(player)

And, we can give manageUI a cover and get the player with manageUI.getPlayer(cover)

Fortunately though all of the changes can be done on working code, which helps to ensure that things aren’t broken. When the changes are all in place, the code can then be used on the HTML with the separated players and covers.

This is going to be a long and difficult part of the project for you to do. How ready are you, to still be potentially working away at this solution until potentially next year?