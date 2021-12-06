Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

Use index?
allWrappers[index];
Use index?
allWrappers[index];
Good one, so replace undefined in your code, with what you have there.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/eh1nraoc/
Can progress be made from here?
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
"covers": cover,
"wrapper": allWrappers[index]
});
});
}
Yes, but the “covers” property name is given the wrong idea. The is only one cover on the object. The cover is not an array, calling it covers is misleading. The property needs to be called just “cover” instead.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/5tfqe94L/
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
"cover": cover,
"wrapper": allWrappers[index]
});
});
}
Nice one. We now have a players array where each item is a matched pair of cover and wrapper.
This is where we update getWrapper so that instead of using DOM navigation to find the wrapper, it searches the players array for it instead.
How that happens is first you find the players item that has a matching cover, and when you’ve found that you return the wrapper that is on the same item.
This is the line in question where return the wrapper occurs:
const wrapper = manageUI.getWrapper(cover);
This is not right:
const wrapper = manageUI.getWrapper(cover);return wrapper;
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
const wrapper = manageUI.getWrapper(cover);return wrapper;
const callback = managePlayer.adder(wrapper, playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, callback);
}
Is this what you wanted me to do? https://jsfiddle.net/2utdqr86/
I added a
return wrapper; to the end of the function.
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
const wrapper = manageUI.getWrapper(cover);
const callback = managePlayer.adder(wrapper, playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, callback);
return wrapper;
}
You were to make no changes to the code at all. I was merely giving an overview of what the next part of programming will be doing.
In the https://jsfiddle.net/5tfqe94L/ code, we will add some code to the top of the getWrapper function.
Currently that function uses DOM navigation to find the wrapper. That’s not going to work for us. We need to delete that, but not yet. First we add code to the top of the function that lets us get the wrapper using a more appropriate technique, after which we can delete the DOM navigation code.
So first, add a variable called playerIndex to the top of the function. We will be using the findIndex method.
Similar to many of the array methods, a callback function is used. In the callback function. JS will take each player from the players array (which is the cover/wrapper object we created earlier) and invoke the callback function using use each of those player objects. When that callback function returns true, JS will then give us the array index of that player. We need that callback to return true at the right time. That callback will have a function parameter of player (which will be each item in the players array), and we just need to return from that callback function whether the cover property is the same as the cover.
If all that’s too much right now, just start off by using the findIndex method on the player array, and assign it to a variable called playerIndex.
I am confused.
I have never used the findindex method before, so I am not sure how it is supposed to be written.
I do not think you wanted me to do this.
const playerIndex = [];
Similar to this?
const findIndex(function(playerIndex ) { ... })
I don’t know what this means because I have never used it before.
using the findIndex method on the player array,
Something similar to this?
const players = [playerIndex];
players.findIndex(somethinginhere);
function somethinginhere(players) {
return players > playerIndex;
}
Let’s try and simplify things then. At the findIndex Syntax section, which syntax do you prefer. Arrow function, callback, or inline callback?
I’m looking at:
findIndex(callbackFn)
&
findIndex(function(element) { ... })
Can I create examples of each and decide which I would want to use?
Being able to create each will help me decide which I prefer.
We can start with
findIndex(callbackFn) first, after that is good, we can do it the other way:
findIndex(function(element) { ... })
Starting with:
findIndex(callbackFn) In here, what should I do first?
const players = (function coverUIPlayerFacade() {
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
const wrapper = manageUI.getWrapper(cover);
const callback = managePlayer.adder(wrapper, playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, callback);
}
The findIndex doesn’t go in the addPlayer function. The addPlayer function is good and complete.
It is the getWrapper function that is the focus of our attention. That getWrapper function is to be emptied, so that there is nothing in the function, and we will use findIndex to do things in a better way.
So empty out the getWrapper function, and we will get things ready to use the findIndex method that uses a function callback.
Using the callback syntax:
First thing to do is: Empty out the getWrapper function.
That means this becomes:
function getWrapper(cover) {
const parent = cover.parentElement;
const wrapper = parent.querySelector(".wrap");
return wrapper;
}
Becomes:
This: https://jsfiddle.net/6hyna4jb/
function getWrapper() {
}
The function parameter shouldn’t be removed. That is definitely needed.
This could be a good time to go over what we have, and what we’re going to need.
Your page has 9 players. We have a players array with 9 items. Each of those items is an object that has both cover and wrapper properties that refer to different elements on the page.
We need to use that players array to get the wrapper. How we do that is 2-step process.
When you’ve restored the function parameter, we’ll carry on.
You wanted me to add cover back on.
https://jsfiddle.net/mnbft7xe/
function getWrapper(cover) {
}
In the [findIndex] documentation page there is an example of finding the index of a prime number in an array.
function isPrime(num) {
for (let i = 2; num > i; i++) {
if (num % i == 0) {
return false;
}
}
return num > 1;
}
console.log([4, 6, 8, 9, 12].findIndex(isPrime)); // -1, not found
console.log([4, 6, 7, 9, 12].findIndex(isPrime)); // 2 (array[2] is 7)
I’ll modify that example a bit, so that the not found example is removed, and so that the array is in a separately named variable, and so that the result is assigned to a variable called index.
const numbers = [4, 6, 7, 9, 12];
function isPrime(num) {
for (let i = 2; num > i; i++) {
if (num % i == 0) {
return false;
}
}
return num > 1;
}
const index = numbers.findIndex(isPrime);
console.log(index); // 2 (numbers[2] is 7)
With your code, instead of the array being numbers, you already have an array called players. And, the isPrime function in your code will be a much simple one called isCover instead.
Did you ask me to do something, or are you still adding more?
Was there an instruction given to me that I am supposed to do?
With what you said I did this.
https://jsfiddle.net/n8673r9f/
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
const body = document.body;
const players = [];
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
"cover": cover,
"wrapper": allWrappers[index]
});
});
}
//callback syntax
function getWrapper(cover) {
}
function isCover(num) {
for (let i = 2; num > i; i++) {
if (num % i == 0) {
return false;
}
}
return num > 1;
}
const index = players.findIndex(isCover);
Move the isCover function and the const index line into the getWrapper function.
I can tell that this is going to be a long hard slog, but we’ll get there.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/0q1xfodw/
//callback syntax
function getWrapper(cover) {
function isCover(num) {
for (let i = 2; num > i; i++) {
if (num % i == 0) {
return false;
}
}
return num > 1;
}
const index = players.findIndex(isCover);
}
With the isCover function, remove what is inside of it, and rename the function parameter of isCover to be player.
We will then add something inside of isCover that will check if the player has a matching cover.