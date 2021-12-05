Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

You were to make no changes to the code at all. I was merely giving an overview of what the next part of programming will be doing.

In the https://jsfiddle.net/5tfqe94L/ code, we will add some code to the top of the getWrapper function.

Currently that function uses DOM navigation to find the wrapper. That’s not going to work for us. We need to delete that, but not yet. First we add code to the top of the function that lets us get the wrapper using a more appropriate technique, after which we can delete the DOM navigation code.

So first, add a variable called playerIndex to the top of the function. We will be using the findIndex method.

Similar to many of the array methods, a callback function is used. In the callback function. JS will take each player from the players array (which is the cover/wrapper object we created earlier) and invoke the callback function using use each of those player objects. When that callback function returns true, JS will then give us the array index of that player. We need that callback to return true at the right time. That callback will have a function parameter of player (which will be each item in the players array), and we just need to return from that callback function whether the cover property is the same as the cover.

If all that’s too much right now, just start off by using the findIndex method on the player array, and assign it to a variable called playerIndex.