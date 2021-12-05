Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

I don’t know if I have done this right, or it is almost good, or it is entirely wrong.
Is this good or almost good?
Is there something in there that needs to be fixed or adjusted?
We need to go back to the code that you had in post #92 because none of what you’ve done from there is suitable.
Let’s try and start with a simple question.
When you want to access the first item from an array called allWrappers, what is the code that you would use for that?
Reminder: the code I am asking you for in this post is not suitable for your program. The question is intended to help gauge your abilities instead.
const allWrappers = [index];
allWrappers[0];
To do what you asked, this is what I read:
In here it says:
https://www.freecodecamp.org/news/the-javascript-array-handbook/
This:
Which of those is what you should use to get the first item in the array?
Of those 2,
To get the first item in the array.
This one would be used.
allWrappers[0];
This is not suitable for the code, so it would be changed, or written a different way?
Good one. Now instead of using 0 to get an item from the allWrappers array, what should you do instead when you have a variable called
index to get an item from the allWrappers array?
Use index?
allWrappers[index];
Good one, so replace undefined in your code, with what you have there.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/eh1nraoc/
Can progress be made from here?
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
"covers": cover,
"wrapper": allWrappers[index]
});
});
}
Yes, but the “covers” property name is given the wrong idea. The is only one cover on the object. The cover is not an array, calling it covers is misleading. The property needs to be called just “cover” instead.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/5tfqe94L/
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
"cover": cover,
"wrapper": allWrappers[index]
});
});
}
Nice one. We now have a players array where each item is a matched pair of cover and wrapper.
This is where we update getWrapper so that instead of using DOM navigation to find the wrapper, it searches the players array for it instead.
How that happens is first you find the players item that has a matching cover, and when you’ve found that you return the wrapper that is on the same item.
This is the line in question where return the wrapper occurs:
const wrapper = manageUI.getWrapper(cover);
This is not right:
const wrapper = manageUI.getWrapper(cover);return wrapper;
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
const wrapper = manageUI.getWrapper(cover);return wrapper;
const callback = managePlayer.adder(wrapper, playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, callback);
}
Is this what you wanted me to do? https://jsfiddle.net/2utdqr86/
I added a
return wrapper; to the end of the function.
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
const wrapper = manageUI.getWrapper(cover);
const callback = managePlayer.adder(wrapper, playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, callback);
return wrapper;
}
You were to make no changes to the code at all. I was merely giving an overview of what the next part of programming will be doing.
In the https://jsfiddle.net/5tfqe94L/ code, we will add some code to the top of the getWrapper function.
Currently that function uses DOM navigation to find the wrapper. That’s not going to work for us. We need to delete that, but not yet. First we add code to the top of the function that lets us get the wrapper using a more appropriate technique, after which we can delete the DOM navigation code.
So first, add a variable called playerIndex to the top of the function. We will be using the findIndex method.
Similar to many of the array methods, a callback function is used. In the callback function. JS will take each player from the players array (which is the cover/wrapper object we created earlier) and invoke the callback function using use each of those player objects. When that callback function returns true, JS will then give us the array index of that player. We need that callback to return true at the right time. That callback will have a function parameter of player (which will be each item in the players array), and we just need to return from that callback function whether the cover property is the same as the cover.
If all that’s too much right now, just start off by using the findIndex method on the player array, and assign it to a variable called playerIndex.
I am confused.
I have never used the findindex method before, so I am not sure how it is supposed to be written.
I do not think you wanted me to do this.
const playerIndex = [];
Similar to this?
const findIndex(function(playerIndex ) { ... })
I don’t know what this means because I have never used it before.
using the findIndex method on the player array,
Something similar to this?
const players = [playerIndex];
players.findIndex(somethinginhere);
function somethinginhere(players) {
return players > playerIndex;
}
Let’s try and simplify things then. At the findIndex Syntax section, which syntax do you prefer. Arrow function, callback, or inline callback?
I’m looking at:
findIndex(callbackFn)
&
findIndex(function(element) { ... })
Can I create examples of each and decide which I would want to use?
Being able to create each will help me decide which I prefer.
We can start with
findIndex(callbackFn) first, after that is good, we can do it the other way:
findIndex(function(element) { ... })
Starting with:
findIndex(callbackFn) In here, what should I do first?
const players = (function coverUIPlayerFacade() {
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
const wrapper = manageUI.getWrapper(cover);
const callback = managePlayer.adder(wrapper, playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, callback);
}
The findIndex doesn’t go in the addPlayer function. The addPlayer function is good and complete.
It is the getWrapper function that is the focus of our attention. That getWrapper function is to be emptied, so that there is nothing in the function, and we will use findIndex to do things in a better way.
So empty out the getWrapper function, and we will get things ready to use the findIndex method that uses a function callback.
This becomes:
function getWrapper(cover) {
const parent = cover.parentElement;
const wrapper = parent.querySelector(".wrap");
return wrapper;
}
Becomes:
This: https://jsfiddle.net/gfLkj82m/
function getWrapper() {
}