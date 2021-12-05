Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

I will try this again.
I replaced this line:
"wrapper": undefined
With:
allWrappers: [index]
Is that good? https://jsfiddle.net/ecrbLjk5/
Can progress be made from here?
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
"covers": cover,
allWrappers: [index]
});
});
}
index brackets are used to retrieve or set the value for a given key in a dictionary.
I was reading about their usage here: https://py.processing.org/reference/indexbrackets.html
And here: https://www.javascripttutorial.net/javascript-array/