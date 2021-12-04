Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

So, from your readings about JavaScript arrays, do you understood how to use an index into the allWrappers array?
This?
const allWrappers = [index];
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/6tpv5unq/
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
const allWrappers = [index];
players.push({
"covers": cover
});
});
}
No, the allWrappers line doesn’t get changed at all.
It’s clear that you have more to learn about arrays. I’ll leave you with the learning resources at:
- developer.mozilla: Arrays
- javascripttutorial: JavaScript Arrays
- freecodecamp: The JavaScript Array Handbook
I will return in another 48 hours to find out if you have learned much from them.
The rest is up to you.
I will try this again.
I replaced this line:
"wrapper": undefined
With:
allWrappers: [index]
Is that good? https://jsfiddle.net/ecrbLjk5/
Can progress be made from here?
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
"covers": cover,
allWrappers: [index]
});
});
}
index brackets are used to retrieve or set the value for a given key in a dictionary.
I was reading about their usage here: https://py.processing.org/reference/indexbrackets.html
And here: https://www.javascripttutorial.net/javascript-array/
Do I have the right idea, did I do something wrong in here that needs to be fixed?
"covers": cover,
allWrappers: [index]
Doing this did not work in the code.
allWrappers[index]
No, nothing gets updated other than the wrapper property line.
Only this line gets changed:
"wrapper": undefined
Undefined gets replaced with an index into the allWrappers array.
Do you know how to retrieve an item from an array?
This tells me how to do that:
https://www.javascripttutorial.net/javascript-array/
To access an element in an array, you specify an index in the square brackets
[]:
arrayName[index]
Instructions:
The undefined wrapper can now have undefined replaced with an index into the allWrappers array.
This line:
"wrapper": undefined
Becomes:
allWrappers: [index]
Will I be able to make progress from here?
Are there any adjustments I need to make to this first?
https://jsfiddle.net/ecrbLjk5/
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
"covers": cover,
allWrappers: [index]
});
});
}
I don’t know if I have done this right, or it is almost good, or it is entirely wrong.
Is this good or almost good?
Is there something in there that needs to be fixed or adjusted?
We need to go back to the code that you had in post #92 because none of what you’ve done from there is suitable.
Let’s try and start with a simple question.
When you want to access the first item from an array called allWrappers, what is the code that you would use for that?
Reminder: the code I am asking you for in this post is not suitable for your program. The question is intended to help gauge your abilities instead.
const allWrappers = [index];
allWrappers[0];
To do what you asked, this is what I read:
In here it says:
https://www.freecodecamp.org/news/the-javascript-array-handbook/
This:
Which of those is what you should use to get the first item in the array?
Of those 2,
To get the first item in the array.
This one would be used.
allWrappers[0];
This is not suitable for the code, so it would be changed, or written a different way?
Good one. Now instead of using 0 to get an item from the allWrappers array, what should you do instead when you have a variable called
index to get an item from the allWrappers array?
Use index?
allWrappers[index];
Good one, so replace undefined in your code, with what you have there.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/eh1nraoc/
Can progress be made from here?
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
"covers": cover,
"wrapper": allWrappers[index]
});
});
}
Yes, but the “covers” property name is given the wrong idea. The is only one cover on the object. The cover is not an array, calling it covers is misleading. The property needs to be called just “cover” instead.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/5tfqe94L/
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
"cover": cover,
"wrapper": allWrappers[index]
});
});
}
Nice one. We now have a players array where each item is a matched pair of cover and wrapper.
This is where we update getWrapper so that instead of using DOM navigation to find the wrapper, it searches the players array for it instead.
How that happens is first you find the players item that has a matching cover, and when you’ve found that you return the wrapper that is on the same item.
This is the line in question where return the wrapper occurs:
const wrapper = manageUI.getWrapper(cover);
This is not right:
const wrapper = manageUI.getWrapper(cover);return wrapper;
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
const wrapper = manageUI.getWrapper(cover);return wrapper;
const callback = managePlayer.adder(wrapper, playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, callback);
}
Is this what you wanted me to do? https://jsfiddle.net/2utdqr86/
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
const wrapper = manageUI.getWrapper(cover);
const callback = managePlayer.adder(wrapper, playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, callback);
return wrapper;
}