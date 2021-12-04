Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

These were the instructions.
The undefined wrapper can now have undefined replaced with an index into the allWrappers array.
Can you show me where the allWrappers array is, or am I supposed to create one?
But I think you told me this was the only line being changed:
"wrapper": undefined
I’m confused.
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
"covers": cover,
"wrapper": undefined
});
});
}