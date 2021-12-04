Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

JavaScript
#90

Is this what you wanted me to do, or something close?

function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
        players.push({
          "covers": cover,
          wrapper: {
            "index": somethingGoesHere
          }
        });
      }
    );
  }
#92

These were the instructions.

The undefined wrapper can now have undefined replaced with an index into the allWrappers array.

Can you show me where the allWrappers array is, or am I supposed to create one?

But I think you told me this was the only line being changed: "wrapper": undefined

I’m confused.

 function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
      players.push({
       "covers": cover,
       "wrapper": undefined
      });
    });
  }
#93

So, from your readings about JavaScript arrays, do you understood how to use an index into the allWrappers array?

#94

This? const allWrappers = [index];

Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/6tpv5unq/

  function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
      const allWrappers = [index];
      players.push({
        "covers": cover
      });
    });
  }
#95

No, the allWrappers line doesn’t get changed at all.

It’s clear that you have more to learn about arrays. I’ll leave you with the learning resources at:

I will return in another 48 hours to find out if you have learned much from them.

The rest is up to you.

#98

I will try this again.

I replaced this line: "wrapper": undefined

With: allWrappers: [index]

Is that good? https://jsfiddle.net/ecrbLjk5/

Can progress be made from here?

function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
      players.push({
        "covers": cover,
        allWrappers: [index]
      });
    });
  }

index brackets are used to retrieve or set the value for a given key in a dictionary.

I was reading about their usage here: https://py.processing.org/reference/indexbrackets.html

And here: https://www.javascripttutorial.net/javascript-array/

#99

Do I have the right idea, did I do something wrong in here that needs to be fixed?

        "covers": cover,
        allWrappers: [index]

Doing this did not work in the code.

allWrappers[index]

#100

No, nothing gets updated other than the wrapper property line.

Only this line gets changed: "wrapper": undefined

Undefined gets replaced with an index into the allWrappers array.

Do you know how to retrieve an item from an array?

This tells me how to do that:
https://www.javascripttutorial.net/javascript-array/

To access an element in an array, you specify an index in the square brackets [] :

arrayName[index]

Instructions:

The undefined wrapper can now have undefined replaced with an index into the allWrappers array.

This line: "wrapper": undefined

Becomes: allWrappers: [index]

Will I be able to make progress from here?

Are there any adjustments I need to make to this first?

https://jsfiddle.net/ecrbLjk5/

function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
      players.push({
        "covers": cover,
        allWrappers: [index]
      });
    });
  }
#101

I don’t know if I have done this right, or it is almost good, or it is entirely wrong.

#102

Is this good or almost good?

Is there something in there that needs to be fixed or adjusted?

#103

We need to go back to the code that you had in post #92 because none of what you’ve done from there is suitable.

Let’s try and start with a simple question.

When you want to access the first item from an array called allWrappers, what is the code that you would use for that?

Reminder: the code I am asking you for in this post is not suitable for your program. The question is intended to help gauge your abilities instead.

1 Like
#104 
const allWrappers = [index];

allWrappers[0];

To do what you asked, this is what I read:

In here it says:

https://www.freecodecamp.org/news/the-javascript-array-handbook/

This:

743×579 32.6 KB

730×694 41.3 KB

#105

Which of those is what you should use to get the first item in the array?

1 Like
#106

Of those 2,

To get the first item in the array.

This one would be used.

allWrappers[0];

This is not suitable for the code, so it would be changed, or written a different way?

#107

Good one. Now instead of using 0 to get an item from the allWrappers array, what should you do instead when you have a variable called index to get an item from the allWrappers array?

1 Like
#108

Use index?

allWrappers[index];

#109

Good one, so replace undefined in your code, with what you have there.

1 Like
#110

Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/eh1nraoc/

Can progress be made from here?

 function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
      players.push({
       "covers": cover,
       "wrapper": allWrappers[index]
      });
    });
  }
#111

Yes, but the “covers” property name is misleading. The is only one cover on the object. The cover is not an array, calling it covers is misleading. The property needs to be called just “cover” instead.

1 Like
#112

I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/5tfqe94L/

  function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
      players.push({
       "cover": cover,
       "wrapper": allWrappers[index]
      });
    });
  }