Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

No, nothing gets updated other than the wrapper property line.
Only this line gets changed:
"wrapper": undefined
Undefined gets replaced with an index into the allWrappers array.
Do you know how to retrieve an item from an array?
This tells me how to do that:
https://www.javascripttutorial.net/javascript-array/
To access an element in an array, you specify an index in the square brackets
[] :
arrayName[index]
Instructions:
The undefined wrapper can now have undefined replaced with an index into the allWrappers array.
This line:
"wrapper": undefined
Becomes:
allWrappers: [index]
Will I be able to make progress from here?
Are there any adjustments I need to make to this first?
https://jsfiddle.net/ecrbLjk5/
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
"covers": cover,
allWrappers: [index]
});
});
}