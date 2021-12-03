Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

Thank you, I will take a look at those now.
I know what an array is.
This is an array:
const players = [];
I’m supposed to create an array for allWrappers and place index in the array?
const allWrappers = [index];
Right now I am lost.
The only thing that gets touched is this line:
"wrapper": undefined
And this is wrong.
"wrapper": index
The undefined wrapper can now have undefined replaced with an index into the allWrappers array.
As far as I know,
allWrappers array. does not exist in here.
Am I supposed to create an array for
allWrappers?
That would be this:
const allWrappers = [];
When you said this:
with an index into the allWrappers array
You make it sound like an allWrappers array already exists, when one does not exist, as far as I know.
I’m confused.
I can’t do anything in here because you said that an allWrappers array exists in here, and I am saying, I don’t think that does exist in here.
Maybe that is where I am getting confused.
I don’t think you told me to create an allWrappers array either.
function findPlayers() {
const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
players.push({
"covers": cover,
"wrapper": undefined
});
});
}