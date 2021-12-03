Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

JavaScript
#86

I keep doing it wrong, so I might not know how to do it.

We will start with this:

I don’t understand what this means to do:

The undefined wrapper can now have undefined replaced with an index into the allWrappers array.

 function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
      players.push({
       "covers": cover,
       "wrapper": undefined
      });
    });
  }
#87

I recommend that you take a day or two to read up about arrays. They are one of the three fundamental data types in JavaScript, and are extremely important to know about.

We have a local article about them at Quick Tip: How to Create and Manipulate Arrays in JavaScript

But there are a lot of good tutorials about arrays elsewhere on the web, including:

That last one does a really good job of presenting the information nicely too.

I will return in 48 hours.

#88

Thank you, I will take a look at those now.

I know what an array is.

This is an array: const players = [];

I’m supposed to create an array for allWrappers and place index in the array?

const allWrappers = [index];

Right now I am lost.

The only thing that gets touched is this line: "wrapper": undefined

And this is wrong. "wrapper": index

The undefined wrapper can now have undefined replaced with an index into the allWrappers array.

As far as I know, allWrappers array. does not exist in here.

Am I supposed to create an array for allWrappers?

That would be this:
const allWrappers = [];

When you said this:

with an index into the allWrappers array

You make it sound like an allWrappers array already exists, when one does not exist, as far as I know.

I’m confused.

I can’t do anything in here because you said that an allWrappers array exists in here, and I am saying, I don’t think that does exist in here.

Maybe that is where I am getting confused.

I don’t think you told me to create an allWrappers array either.

 function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
      players.push({
       "covers": cover,
       "wrapper": undefined
      });
    });
  }
#89

Will I still be able to do this while ignoring the “allWrappers array” part?

I don’t understand what that means, and you don’t tell me to make an allWrappers array.

So I am confused by that, because it doesn’t make sense to me.

Can you show me where the allWrappers array is?

 function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
      players.push({
       "covers": cover,
       "wrapper": undefined
      });
    });
  }

Like this?

index into the allWrappers array.

This is index inside the allWrappers array

const allWrappers = [index];

access an item from an array

Do you know how to retrieve an item from an array?

Am I supposed to create the array first? const allWrappers = [];

Do you see where I am getting confused?

  function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
      players.push({
       "covers": cover
      });
      const allWrappers = [index];
    });
  }
#90

Is this what you wanted me to do, or something close?

function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
        players.push({
          "covers": cover,
          wrapper: {
            "index": somethingGoesHere
          }
        });
      }
    );
  }
#92

These were the instructions.

The undefined wrapper can now have undefined replaced with an index into the allWrappers array.

Can you show me where the allWrappers array is, or am I supposed to create one?

But I think you told me this was the only line being changed: "wrapper": undefined

I’m confused.

 function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
      players.push({
       "covers": cover,
       "wrapper": undefined
      });
    });
  }
#93

So, from your readings about JavaScript arrays, do you understood how to use an index into the allWrappers array?

#94

This? const allWrappers = [index];

Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/6tpv5unq/

  function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
      const allWrappers = [index];
      players.push({
        "covers": cover
      });
    });
  }
#95

No, the allWrappers line doesn’t get changed at all.

It’s clear that you have more to learn about arrays. I’ll leave you with the learning resources at:

I will return in another 48 hours to find out if you have learned much from them.

The rest is up to you.

#98

I will try this again.

I replaced this line: "wrapper": undefined

With: allWrappers: [index]

Is that good? https://jsfiddle.net/ecrbLjk5/

Can progress be made from here?

function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
      players.push({
        "covers": cover,
        allWrappers: [index]
      });
    });
  }

index brackets are used to retrieve or set the value for a given key in a dictionary.

I was reading about their usage here: https://py.processing.org/reference/indexbrackets.html

And here: https://www.javascripttutorial.net/javascript-array/

#99

Do I have the right idea, did I do something wrong in here that needs to be fixed?

        "covers": cover,
        allWrappers: [index]

Doing this did not work in the code.

allWrappers[index]

#100

No, nothing gets updated other than the wrapper property line.

Only this line gets changed: "wrapper": undefined

Undefined gets replaced with an index into the allWrappers array.

Do you know how to retrieve an item from an array?

This tells me how to do that:
https://www.javascripttutorial.net/javascript-array/

To access an element in an array, you specify an index in the square brackets [] :

arrayName[index]

Instructions:

The undefined wrapper can now have undefined replaced with an index into the allWrappers array.

This line: "wrapper": undefined

Becomes: allWrappers: [index]

Will I be able to make progress from here?

Are there any adjustments I need to make to this first?

https://jsfiddle.net/ecrbLjk5/

function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
      players.push({
        "covers": cover,
        allWrappers: [index]
      });
    });
  }
#101

I don’t know if I have done this right, or it is almost good, or it is entirely wrong.

#102

Is this good or almost good?

Is there something in there that needs to be fixed or adjusted?

#103

We need to go back to the code that you had in post #92 because none of what you’ve done from there is suitable.

Let’s try and start with a simple question.

When you want to access the first item from an array called allWrappers, what is the code that you would use for that?

Reminder: the code I am asking you for in this post is not suitable for your program. The question is intended to help gauge your abilities instead.

#104 
const allWrappers = [index];

allWrappers[0];

To do what you asked, this is what I read:

In here it says:

https://www.freecodecamp.org/news/the-javascript-array-handbook/

This:

743×579 32.6 KB

730×694 41.3 KB

#105

Which of those is what you should use to get the first item in the array?

#106

Of those 2,

To get the first item in the array.

This one would be used.

allWrappers[0];

This is not suitable for the code, so it would be changed, or written a different way?

#107

Good one. Now instead of using 0 to get an item from the allWrappers array, what should you do instead when you have a variable called index to get an item from the allWrappers array?

#108

Use index?

allWrappers[index];