Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

Thank you, I will take a look at those now.

I know what an array is.

This is an array: const players = [];

I’m supposed to create an array for allWrappers and place index in the array?

const allWrappers = [index];

Right now I am lost.

The only thing that gets touched is this line: "wrapper": undefined

And this is wrong. "wrapper": index

The undefined wrapper can now have undefined replaced with an index into the allWrappers array.

As far as I know, allWrappers array. does not exist in here.

Am I supposed to create an array for allWrappers ?

That would be this:

const allWrappers = [];

When you said this:

with an index into the allWrappers array

You make it sound like an allWrappers array already exists, when one does not exist, as far as I know.

I’m confused.

I can’t do anything in here because you said that an allWrappers array exists in here, and I am saying, I don’t think that does exist in here.

Maybe that is where I am getting confused.

I don’t think you told me to create an allWrappers array either.