Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

JavaScript
#79

You have some tidying to do there. Please put the wrapper property in double quotes, as that will help to avoid confusion later on. The wrapper line needs to be indented, and there should be a space after the colon, but not before.

When that is tidied up also add a similar “covers” property to the object too.

#80

Is there a reason why wrapper should come first, then covers?

  "wrapper": undefined,
  "covers": undefined

I was following the flow of the javascript here.

It has cover then wrap.

https://jsfiddle.net/s5fw4x6d/

  function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
      players.push({
       "covers": undefined,
       "wrapper": undefined
      });
    });
  }
#81

The object properties should be in alphabetical order. Any attempt to place them out of order should result in complaint from your linter.

We can now start using the function parameters of cover and index.

The undefined cover can now have undefined replaced with just cover.
The undefined wrapper can now have undefined replaced with an index into the allWrappers array.

#82

I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/2mx45goe/1/

 function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
      players.push({
       "covers": cover,
       "wrapper": index
      });
    });
  }
#83

Yes, that was wrong before, which is why I had to slow things down now to provide further explanation, and what you did now with the wrapper line is wrong again.

You seem to have completely ignored what I was saying about the allWrappers array.
Do you know how to access an item from an array?

Would you like to take another go at that? Here’s the instruction again:

#84

I’m confused.

The undefined cover can now have undefined replaced with just cover.
The undefined wrapper can now have undefined replaced with an index into the allWrappers array.

This?

.wrap gets changed to index?

undefined stays here?

"wrapper": undefined

const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll("index");

       "covers": cover,
       "wrapper": undefined
#85

No, nothing gets updated other than the wrapper property line.

Undefined gets replaced with an index into the allWrappers array.

I think that we’ve found another common programming situation that you don’t yet understand.

Do you know how to retrieve an item from an array?

#86

I keep doing it wrong, so I might not know how to do it.

We will start with this:

I don’t understand what this means to do:

The undefined wrapper can now have undefined replaced with an index into the allWrappers array.

 function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
      players.push({
       "covers": cover,
       "wrapper": undefined
      });
    });
  }
#87

I recommend that you take a day or two to read up about arrays. They are one of the three fundamental data types in JavaScript, and are extremely important to know about.

We have a local article about them at Quick Tip: How to Create and Manipulate Arrays in JavaScript

But there are a lot of good tutorials about arrays elsewhere on the web, including:

That last one does a really good job of presenting the information nicely too.

I will return in 48 hours.

#88

Thank you, I will take a look at those now.

I know what an array is.

This is an array: const players = [];

I’m supposed to create an array for allWrappers and place index in the array?

const allWrappers = [index];

Right now I am lost.

The only thing that gets touched is this line: "wrapper": undefined

And this is wrong. "wrapper": index

The undefined wrapper can now have undefined replaced with an index into the allWrappers array.

As far as I know, allWrappers array. does not exist in here.

Am I supposed to create an array for allWrappers?

That would be this:
const allWrappers = [];

When you said this:

with an index into the allWrappers array

You make it sound like an allWrappers array already exists, when one does not exist, as far as I know.

I’m confused.

I can’t do anything in here because you said that an allWrappers array exists in here, and I am saying, I don’t think that does exist in here.

Maybe that is where I am getting confused.

I don’t think you told me to create an allWrappers array either.

 function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
      players.push({
       "covers": cover,
       "wrapper": undefined
      });
    });
  }
#89

Will I still be able to do this while ignoring the “allWrappers array” part?

I don’t understand what that means, and you don’t tell me to make an allWrappers array.

So I am confused by that, because it doesn’t make sense to me.

Can you show me where the allWrappers array is?

 function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
      players.push({
       "covers": cover,
       "wrapper": undefined
      });
    });
  }

Like this?

index into the allWrappers array.

This is index inside the allWrappers array

const allWrappers = [index];

access an item from an array

Do you know how to retrieve an item from an array?

Am I supposed to create the array first? const allWrappers = [];

Do you see where I am getting confused?

  function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
      players.push({
       "covers": cover
      });
      const allWrappers = [index];
    });
  }
#90

Is this what you wanted me to do, or something close?

function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
        players.push({
          "covers": cover,
          wrapper: {
            "index": somethingGoesHere
          }
        });
      }
    );
  }
#92

These were the instructions.

The undefined wrapper can now have undefined replaced with an index into the allWrappers array.

Can you show me where the allWrappers array is, or am I supposed to create one?

But I think you told me this was the only line being changed: "wrapper": undefined

I’m confused.

 function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
      players.push({
       "covers": cover,
       "wrapper": undefined
      });
    });
  }
#93

So, from your readings about JavaScript arrays, do you understood how to use an index into the allWrappers array?

#94

This? const allWrappers = [index];

Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/6tpv5unq/

  function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
      const allWrappers = [index];
      players.push({
        "covers": cover
      });
    });
  }
#95

No, the allWrappers line doesn’t get changed at all.

It’s clear that you have more to learn about arrays. I’ll leave you with the learning resources at:

I will return in another 48 hours to find out if you have learned much from them.

The rest is up to you.

#98

I will try this again.

I replaced this line: "wrapper": undefined

With: allWrappers: [index]

Is that good? https://jsfiddle.net/ecrbLjk5/

Can progress be made from here?

function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
      players.push({
        "covers": cover,
        allWrappers: [index]
      });
    });
  }

index brackets are used to retrieve or set the value for a given key in a dictionary.

I was reading about their usage here: https://py.processing.org/reference/indexbrackets.html

And here: https://www.javascripttutorial.net/javascript-array/

#99

Do I have the right idea, did I do something wrong in here that needs to be fixed?

        "covers": cover,
        allWrappers: [index]

Doing this did not work in the code.

allWrappers[index]

#100

No, nothing gets updated other than the wrapper property line.

Only this line gets changed: "wrapper": undefined

Undefined gets replaced with an index into the allWrappers array.

Do you know how to retrieve an item from an array?

This tells me how to do that:
https://www.javascripttutorial.net/javascript-array/

To access an element in an array, you specify an index in the square brackets [] :

arrayName[index]

Instructions:

The undefined wrapper can now have undefined replaced with an index into the allWrappers array.

This line: "wrapper": undefined

Becomes: allWrappers: [index]

Will I be able to make progress from here?

Are there any adjustments I need to make to this first?

https://jsfiddle.net/ecrbLjk5/

function findPlayers() {
    const allCovers = document.querySelectorAll(".cover");
    const allWrappers = document.querySelectorAll(".wrap");
    allWrappers.forEach(function addToPlayers(cover, index) {
      players.push({
        "covers": cover,
        allWrappers: [index]
      });
    });
  }
#101

I don’t know if I have done this right, or it is almost good, or it is entirely wrong.