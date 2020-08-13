Change where Apache Sources IPs

Cloudflare have answered that in their documentation:

Cloudflare Help Center Restoring original visitor IPs: Logging visitor IP addresses with mod_cloudflare Learn how to configure mod_cloudflare to log your visitor’s original IP address based on your origin web server type (including Apache, nginx, Microsoft IIS and others). Cloudflare no longer update...

Note though that the last block under Apache 2.4 seems to be missing some brackets. It should be

<IfModule cloudflare_module> CloudFlareRemoteIPHeader X-Forwarded-For CloudFlareRemoteIPTrustedProxy [insert your load balancer’s IP address] DenyAllButCloudFlare </IfModule>