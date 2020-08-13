Change where Apache Sources IPs

Hello,

Is it possible to change where Apache sources IPs for the access.log file? Right now I am getting Cloudflare’s IP. Is it possible that I could change this to be the real IP of the user with PHP or in an Apache Configuration file?

Cloudflare have answered that in their documentation:

Note though that the last block under Apache 2.4 seems to be missing some brackets. It should be

<IfModule cloudflare_module>
CloudFlareRemoteIPHeader X-Forwarded-For
CloudFlareRemoteIPTrustedProxy [insert your load balancer’s IP address]
DenyAllButCloudFlare
</IfModule>

Also, once you found that it works you can remove the <IfModule cloudflare_module> and </IfModule> lines and just keep what’s in between. There is no need to check for the module over and over when you know it’s there.