Change the axes from absolute values to percentages via button or pull down menu

I would like to add a button or a pull down menu to change the left y axis from absolute values to percentages. I found this:

So they use:

var xAxis = d3.axisBottom(xScale) .tickFormat(d => Math.round(d*100/d3.max(data)) + "%"); var gX = svg.append("g") .attr("transform", "translate(0," + (h - padding) + ")") .call(xAxis);

I use

var axLft = g.append("g") .attr('id', 'y-axis') .call(d3.axisLeft(yScale));

The combination gives some results, but there is still an error message.

function NumtoPerc(){ var axLft = g.append("g") .attr('id', 'y-axis') .call(d3.axisLeft(yScale)) .tickFormat(d => Math.round(d*100/d3.max(dataset1)) + "%") //.call(axLft) }

It should delete the old writings of course. There are two ways, one click = to percentages, 2nd click = back to absolute.

Or use the pull down menu and depending on the option that version is displayed.