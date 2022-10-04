Change the axes from absolute values to percentages via button or pull down menu

JavaScript
I would like to add a button or a pull down menu to change the left y axis from absolute values to percentages. I found this:

So they use:

var xAxis = d3.axisBottom(xScale)
	.tickFormat(d => Math.round(d*100/d3.max(data)) + "%");

var gX = svg.append("g")
	.attr("transform", "translate(0," + (h - padding) + ")")
	.call(xAxis);

I use

            var axLft = g.append("g")
             .attr('id', 'y-axis')
             .call(d3.axisLeft(yScale));

The combination gives some results, but there is still an error message.

                function NumtoPerc(){
                    var axLft = g.append("g")
                        .attr('id', 'y-axis')
                        .call(d3.axisLeft(yScale))
                        .tickFormat(d => Math.round(d*100/d3.max(dataset1)) + "%")
                        //.call(axLft)
                }

It should delete the old writings of course. There are two ways, one click = to percentages, 2nd click = back to absolute.
Or use the pull down menu and depending on the option that version is displayed.