Change the axes from absolute values to percentages via button or pull down menu

I would like to add a button or a pull down menu to change the left y axis from absolute values to percentages. I found this:
So they use:
var xAxis = d3.axisBottom(xScale)
.tickFormat(d => Math.round(d*100/d3.max(data)) + "%");
var gX = svg.append("g")
.attr("transform", "translate(0," + (h - padding) + ")")
.call(xAxis);
I use
var axLft = g.append("g")
.attr('id', 'y-axis')
.call(d3.axisLeft(yScale));
The combination gives some results, but there is still an error message.
function NumtoPerc(){
var axLft = g.append("g")
.attr('id', 'y-axis')
.call(d3.axisLeft(yScale))
.tickFormat(d => Math.round(d*100/d3.max(dataset1)) + "%")
//.call(axLft)
}
It should delete the old writings of course. There are two ways, one click = to percentages, 2nd click = back to absolute.
Or use the pull down menu and depending on the option that version is displayed.