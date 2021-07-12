Change tab name every 3 seconds

That would involve using setInterval and document.title

window.setInterval(function () { ... }, 3000);

In the setInterval we can check if the title is already “CEO ONLY”, and if it is we can assign that other string as the title.

const title = ( document.title === "CEO ONLY" ? "ADMIN OR CEO LOGIN" : "CEO ONLY" ); ...

Lastly we can set the document title to the desired title.