Change tab name every 3 seconds

JavaScript
#1

I want to change the tab name every few seconds like it says CEO ONLY then 3 seconds later it changes it ADMIN OR CEO LOGIN. Then repeat constantly.

#2

That would involve using setInterval and document.title

window.setInterval(function () {
    ...
}, 3000);

In the setInterval we can check if the title is already “CEO ONLY”, and if it is we can assign that other string as the title.

    const title = (
        document.title === "CEO ONLY"
        ? "ADMIN OR CEO LOGIN"
        : "CEO ONLY"
    );
   ...

Lastly we can set the document title to the desired title.

    document.title = title;