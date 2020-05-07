Change status with Javascript in MySQL

#1

I need your help. I have an auction scenario. I wrote two functions in javascript code. In this way, two counts are made according to the beginning and end of the auction. I want it to be “arac_durum” -> “Aktif” in my database when the first count is completed and “arac_durum” -> “Pasif” when the second count is completed. I usually use PDO in query and transaction commands. How can I do it, can you help?
I’m a little weak on this. I would be very happy if you simply explain :slight_smile:

Js Code;

<script>

function createCountDown(elementId, date, dateiki) {

    var countDownDate = new Date(date).getTime();

var x = setInterval(function() {


    var now = new Date().getTime();
    

    var distance = countDownDate - now;

    
    // Gün, Saat, Dakika, Saniye işlemleri yapılıyor
    var days = Math.floor(distance / (1000 * 60 * 60 * 24));
    var hours = Math.floor((distance % (1000 * 60 * 60 * 24)) / (1000 * 60 * 60));
    var minutes = Math.floor((distance % (1000 * 60 * 60)) / (1000 * 60));
    var seconds = Math.floor((distance % (1000 * 60)) / 1000);
    

    document.getElementById(elementId).innerHTML = "Süre ►" + days + ": " + hours + ": " + minutes + ": " + seconds;
    
    **//Here I would like the "arac_durum" data to be updated to "Aktif".**
    
    
    

    if (distance < 0) {
        clearInterval(x);

        document.getElementById(elementId).innerHTML = "Başladı !";
        var bitistarihi = new Date(dateiki).getTime();
        var y = setInterval(function() {
            var simdi = new Date().getTime();
            var distance = bitistarihi - simdi;
            var days = Math.floor(distance / (1000 * 60 * 60 * 24));
            var hours = Math.floor((distance % (1000 * 60 * 60 * 24)) / (1000 * 60 * 60));
            var minutes = Math.floor((distance % (1000 * 60 * 60)) / (1000 * 60));
            var seconds = Math.floor((distance % (1000 * 60)) / 1000);
            document.getElementById(elementId).innerHTML = "Süre ►" + days + ": " + hours + ": " + minutes + ": " + seconds;
            if (distance < 0) {
                clearInterval(y);

                document.getElementById(elementId).innerHTML = "Bitti !";
                
                **//Here I would like the "arac_durum" data to be updated to "Pasif".**
                
                }
        }, 1000);
                
        
    }
}, 1000);

}

createCountDown("<?=$araccek['arac_id']?>", "<?=$araccek['arac_gerisayim']?>", "<?=$araccek['arac_tarih']?>")
  



</script>

Php Code;

<p id="<?=$araccek['arac_id']?>"></p>

Database;

st3
st31095×523 173 KB