Change Scrolling Behavior From Incremental to Smooth with Mouse Scrolling

Hello there! I have a website I’m building that has animations controlled by the user’s scrolling behavior.

i.e. As a user scrolls down animation moves left. As the user scrolls up the animation moves back to it’s original position.

All of this is working great! The issue I am hoping you can help me solve is how the mouse scrolls on my website in general.

When I scroll down the scrolling is incremental, so my animations appear jumpy vs smooth.

Is there a way to make the scrolling behavior smoothly scroll up and then back down without this incremental jumping for anyone who visits my website?

Demo Site

https://miles.birdhouse-demos.com/