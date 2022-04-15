Change Scrolling Behavior From Incremental to Smooth with Mouse Scrolling

Hello there! I have a website I’m building that has animations controlled by the user’s scrolling behavior.
i.e. As a user scrolls down animation moves left. As the user scrolls up the animation moves back to it’s original position.
All of this is working great! The issue I am hoping you can help me solve is how the mouse scrolls on my website in general.
When I scroll down the scrolling is incremental, so my animations appear jumpy vs smooth.
Is there a way to make the scrolling behavior smoothly scroll up and then back down without this incremental jumping for anyone who visits my website?
Demo Site
https://miles.birdhouse-demos.com/