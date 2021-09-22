Change order of items in CSS Grid without media queries

Hello all,

I have a css-grid that is almost working the way that I want, but I cant figure out how to change the order of items in a specific way, without using media queries.

The html of the items is laid out in a “1, 2, 3, 4,…10” order. But at smaller screen sizes, I’d like the visual order to be “1, 2, 4, 3,5,6…10”

Ideally, from an accessibility POV, my guess is that this would be better to do in the DOM - but thats beyond my current skill level - and this is for a portfolio site aimed at sighted users, so I’m okay with just changing the visual order of the grid in the CSS until I figure out the DOM stuff…

I’m looking for CSS feedback, but am open to hearing how to change the DOM!

Also, I’m coding in SASS, so any dart-sass maths answers are welcome!

HTML

<body> <ul> <li>1</li> <li>2</li> <li>3</li> <li id="feature">4 (feature)</li> <li>5</li> <li>6</li> <li>7</li> <li>8</li> </ul> </body>

CSS

* { box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0; padding: 0; } body { font-family: Arial, Geneva, Helvetica, sans-serif; color: #515C62; } ul { display: grid; grid-template-columns: repeat(auto-fill, minmax(max(200px, 100% / 3), 1fr)); grid-auto-flow: dense; } li { background: #CACAC7; padding: 5px; height: 50px; margin: 10px; list-style-type: none; color: white; font-weight: bold; font-size: 2em; text-align: center; } #feature { background-color: #FF5916; color: white; grid-column: 1 / -1; }

Thanks for any thoughts or input!.