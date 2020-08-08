Change of File Structure and Redirect Issues

Current folder/fie structure:

domainname.com/blog/2019/june/this-is-one-blog-title/

The URL to the blog post would be domainname.com/blog/2019/june/this-is-one-blog-title/index.html , but we are using an .htaccess Rewrite Condition/Rule to remove the “index.html” as well as updated the meta canonical structure in the <head> .

What I need:

domainname.com/blog/this-is-one-blog-title/

However, when I moved the ‘index.html’ to domainname.com/blog/this-is-one-blog-title/ and renamed that file to “this-is-one-blog-title.html”, I get an Error 404 when I test it.

This doesn’t seem logical to get an Error 404 if I moved the file to a different location, renamed it and changed the URL access. It should be appearing. Make sense?

The only thing I can think of is there’s something wrong with my Rewrite/Condition Rules. I don’t want any trailing “index.html” or “index.php”, and the below code does the job, but I’m wondering if it’s affecting my attempts to load the new file structure:

RewriteCond %{THE_REQUEST} ^[A-Z]{3,9}\ /([^?]*/)?index(\.php|\.html)?(\?.*)?\ HTTP/ RewriteRule .? /%1 [R=301,L,QSA] RewriteCond %{THE_REQUEST} ^[A-Z]{3,9}\ /([^?]*)\.(php|html)(\?.*)?\ HTTP/ RewriteRule .? /%1 [R=301,L,QSA]

Thank you for your time.