Change navigation left bar colors while changing sections

hi, I have a problem in changing navigation left bar colors (selected and not selected) while changing sections (4 sections website / one page) by scrolling or clicking on the bar sections. I did other changes using JavaScript while scrolling, liking switching between two logos and other changes.
The navigation works in the first and second section, but didn’t work in the the others (3 & 4)
Any help?
Please show us the code you are working with and if you have a test site online we can visit to see what is going on would be really helpful.
Hello @Martyr2 , thank you, sure you can see : https://github.com/MDwaihi/Test.git
