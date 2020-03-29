I would like to change Input type with javascript, everywhere it could be, even in an eventual frameset / Iframe.
I want to use this method to see saved password in chrome directly in the page where **** are shown, without going into setting / password / search url / click sho / inser win credential / etc…
Until today I have used simply to open Chrome DevTool (F12) and modify on-fly the type of the input (from tpe=“password” to type=“text”)
Then I found a quick system: I saved a bookmark on chrome in which the url is set with the following:
javascript:(function(){
var ac,c,f,fa,fe,fea,x,y,z;
ac="type";
c=0;
f=document.forms;
for(x=0;x<f.length;x++){
fa=f[x].attributes;
for(y=0;y<fa.length;y++){
if(fa[y].name.toLowerCase()==ac){
fa[y].value="text";
c++;
}
}
fe=f[x].elements;
for(y=0;y<fe.length;y++){
fea=fe[y].attributes;
for(z=0;z<fea.length;z++){
if(fea[z].name.toLowerCase()==ac){
fea[z].value="text";
c++;
}
}
}
}
alert("Modifica '"+ac+"' applicata su "+c+" oggetti.");
})();
This work perfectely, except when the page does not have a
<form> (i found some) and when
<input> are inside a frameset or iframe
Here is an example:
https://wificommunity.vodafone.it/
Login module is included in a iframe:
<iframe width="192" height="190" frameborder="0" src="/captiveportal/jsp/login_form.jsp" id="login"></iframe>
So i would like to have a little help to adapte the code to let it find ALL the input tags, also the one in a iframe or frameset.