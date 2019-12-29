I would like to change Input type with javascript, everywhere it could be, even in an eventual frameset / Iframe.

I want to use this method to see saved password in chrome directly in the page where **** are shown, without going into setting / password / search url / click sho / inser win credential / etc…

Until today I have used simply to open Chrome DevTool (F12) and modify on-fly the type of the input (from tpe=“password” to type=“text”)

Then I found a quick system: I saved a bookmark on chrome in which the url is set with the following:

javascript:(function(){ var ac,c,f,fa,fe,fea,x,y,z; ac="type"; c=0; f=document.forms; for(x=0;x<f.length;x++){ fa=f[x].attributes; for(y=0;y<fa.length;y++){ if(fa[y].name.toLowerCase()==ac){ fa[y].value="text"; c++; } } fe=f[x].elements; for(y=0;y<fe.length;y++){ fea=fe[y].attributes; for(z=0;z<fea.length;z++){ if(fea[z].name.toLowerCase()==ac){ fea[z].value="text"; c++; } } } } alert("Modifica '"+ac+"' applicata su "+c+" oggetti."); })();

This work perfectely, except when the page does not have a <form> (i found some) and when <input> are inside a frameset or iframe

Here is an example:

https://wificommunity.vodafone.it/

Login module is included in a iframe:

<iframe width="192" height="190" frameborder="0" src="/captiveportal/jsp/login_form.jsp" id="login"></iframe>

So i would like to have a little help to adapte the code to let it find ALL the input tags, also the one in a iframe or frameset.