Change date and format in Js

my code is working perfect but I want it to accept
YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss format when I write in the console as
console.log(fromNow('19-09-2022 22:27:10')) but it returns undefined, otherwise when I am writing in
YYYY-MM-DD it is working perfectly.
how do I fix this issue ?
function fromNow(date, nowDate = Date.now(), rft = new Intl.RelativeTimeFormat(undefined, { numeric: "auto" })) {
const SECOND = 1000;
const MINUTE = 60 * SECOND;
const HOUR = 60 * MINUTE;
const DAY = 24 * HOUR;
const WEEK = 7 * DAY;
const MONTH = 30 * DAY;
const YEAR = 365 * DAY;
const intervals = [
{ ge: YEAR, divisor: YEAR, unit: 'year' },
{ ge: MONTH, divisor: MONTH, unit: 'month' },
{ ge: WEEK, divisor: WEEK, unit: 'week' },
{ ge: DAY, divisor: DAY, unit: 'day' },
{ ge: HOUR, divisor: HOUR, unit: 'hour' },
{ ge: MINUTE, divisor: MINUTE, unit: 'minute' },
{ ge: 30 * SECOND, divisor: SECOND, unit: 'seconds' },
{ ge: 0, divisor: 1, text: 'just now' },
];
const now = typeof nowDate === 'object' ? nowDate.getTime() : new Date(nowDate).getTime();
const diff = now - (typeof date === 'object' ? date : new Date(date)).getTime();
const diffAbs = Math.abs(diff);
for (const interval of intervals) {
if (diffAbs >= interval.ge) {
const x = Math.round(Math.abs(diff) / interval.divisor);
const isFuture = diff < 0;
return interval.unit ? rft.format(isFuture ? x : -x, interval.unit) : interval.text;
}
}
}
console.log(fromNow('2022-09-19 22:27:10'))