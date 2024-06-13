Change color

Good morning,
I can’t find or change the color of my shopping cart numbering?
Currently it is black.
My css code:
/* about section in page link */
.section3 {
min-height: calc(100vh - 4rem);
background: var(--deepdark);
color: #fff;
padding: 2rem 1rem;
scroll-margin-top: 4rem;
}
.section3 h2 {
text-align: center;
}
/* card styles */
.itemContainer {
width: 95%;
max-width: 1200px;
margin: auto;
margin-top: 7em;
margin-bottom: 2em;
display: grid;
gap: 15px;
column-gap: 10px;
row-gap: 30px;
grid-template-columns: 1fr 1fr;
justify-items: center;
align-items: center;
}
.card {
width: 200px;
height: 310px;
padding: .5em;
background-color: white;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 0 15px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, .1);
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
align-content: space-between;
}
.cardImg {
width: 65%;
height: 200px;
margin: auto;
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
}
.cardImg img {
width: 100%;
}
.itemDescContainer {
display: flex;
justify-content: space-between;
align-items: end;
margin-top: 1em;
}
.itemName {
font-size: 1rem;
margin-bottom: .3em;
color: black;
}
.itemPrice {
font-weight: 500;
color: black;
}
.addtocart {
width: 35px;
height: 35px;
color: red;
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
padding: 1em;
border-radius: 50%;
cursor: pointer;
transition: all .5s ease-in-out;
}
.addtocart:hover {
background-color: #dbdbdb;
}
.cart {
margin: 0;
}
@media screen and (min-width:650px) {
.itemContainer {
grid-template-columns: 1fr 1fr 1fr;
}
}
@media screen and (min-width:900px) {
.itemContainer {
grid-template-columns: 1fr 1fr 1fr 1fr;
}
}
@media screen and (min-width:1100px) {
.itemContainer {
grid-template-columns: 1fr 1fr 1fr 1fr 1fr;
}
}
/* Shopping Cart List */
.cartContainer {
position: fixed;
top: 0;
right: 0;
height: 100%;
width: 0;
max-width: 500px;
z-index: 1000;
background-color: #F8F8F8;
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
align-items: center;
overflow: hidden;
overflow-y: scroll;
scrollbar-width: thin;
transition: all .5s ease-in-out;
}
.showCartContainer {
width: 80%;
padding: 1em;
box-shadow: 0 0 15px 15px rgba(0, 0, 0, .4);
}
.closeCart {
text-align: right;
margin-bottom: 1em;
cursor: pointer;
font-size: 1.1rem;
width: 50px;
float: right;
border-bottom: 2px solid black;
}
#cartTitle {
font-size: 1.5rem;
color: blue;
font-weight: 900;
}
.eachCart {
width: 97%;
display: grid;
grid-template-columns: 1fr 5fr;
align-items: center;
gap: 5px;
background-color: white;
margin: .5em;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 0 3px 1px rgba(0, 0, 0, .1);
height: 110px;
padding: .5em;
}
.cartImg {
width: 100%;
}
.cartItemName {
font-size: 1rem;
}
.cartItemPrice {
font-weight: 500;
}
.cartDesc {
margin-left: 2em;
}
.remove {
border: none;
background-color: blue;
padding: .5em;
font-size: .9rem;
color: white;
font-weight: bold;
border-radius: 5px;
margin-top: .3em;
cursor: pointer;
border: 2px solid blue;
transition: all .2s ease-in-out;
}
.remove:hover {
color: black;
border: 2px solid blue;
background-color: transparent;
}
#totalPriceContainer {
background-color: blue;
width: 100%;
text-align: center;
padding: 1em;
color: white;
border-radius: 10px;
}
#totalPrice {
font-weight: 900;
}