Change background of second last item in a nav

There are multiple ways to do it… You can simply put a class on the link and then style based on the class. You can use :nth-child(5) like…

.nav ul li:nth-child(5) > a { background-color: blue; }

But usually the best way to do it is just attach a CSS class to the element you want to stylize. For instance like create a style rule named “.active” and then attach it to whatever link you want to be stylized with that class. This is how it is usually done with scripts and such that can assign the class based on some query selector.

Btw, the nth-child example should work as I have tried it with your pen. But I know the class method will definitely work as that is how I typically do it.