Change Background gradient horizontally on scroll down

Hi @aaron4osu, from looking at the computed properties in the element inspector the variable is getting updated fine; however the values don’t look right, e.g.
.header {
background-image: linear-gradient(60deg, rgb(0, 49, 84) 14036px, rgb(154, 198, 229) 100%);
}
Or you sure you’re using the desired formula and unit here?
window.addEventListener('scroll', () => {
const y = 1 + (window.scrollY || window.pageYOffset);
root.style.setProperty('--gradient-percent', y * 4 + "px");
console.log(y);
})
E.g. if you want to get the percentage the viewport has been scrolled down, this should do the trick:
window.addEventListener('scroll', () => {
const y = window.scrollY / document.body.scrollHeight
root.style.setProperty('--gradient-percent', y + '%')
})
BTW I’d also suggest to wrap the calculation and update in an animation frame request, as doing so right on every scroll event can quickly lead to yanking:
window.addEventListener('scroll', () => {
window.requestAnimationFrame(() => {
const y = window.scrollY / document.body.scrollHeight
root.style.setProperty('--gradient-percent', y + '%')
})
})