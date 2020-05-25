Change Background gradient horizontally on scroll down

Morning
I’m on the hop, so I didn’t look at this in any depth, but I see one CORS error when I look at the console on that page:
Cross-Origin Request Blocked: The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource at https://kit.fontawesome.com/033cc493cb.js. (Reason: CORS request did not succeed).
Is that what we are talking about?
If so, do things work as expected if you copy/paste the contents of
https://kit.fontawesome.com/033cc493cb.js into the page (instead of including it in a script tag)?
There are also quite a lot of errors on the page you link to:
TypeError: $ is not a function
ReferenceError: dsidx is not defined
TypeError: $ is undefined
TypeError: $(...).select2 is not a function
ReferenceError: AOS is not defined
I would be inclined to sort those out to exclude the fact that things are breaking in an unexpected place.