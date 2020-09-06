Change Background gradient horizontally on scroll down

Morning

PaulOB: PaulOB: I think its a cross origin issue with the stylesheet.

I’m on the hop, so I didn’t look at this in any depth, but I see one CORS error when I look at the console on that page:

Cross-Origin Request Blocked: The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource at https://kit.fontawesome.com/033cc493cb.js. (Reason: CORS request did not succeed).

Is that what we are talking about?

If so, do things work as expected if you copy/paste the contents of https://kit.fontawesome.com/033cc493cb.js into the page (instead of including it in a script tag)?

There are also quite a lot of errors on the page you link to:

TypeError: $ is not a function ReferenceError: dsidx is not defined TypeError: $ is undefined TypeError: $(...).select2 is not a function ReferenceError: AOS is not defined

I would be inclined to sort those out to exclude the fact that things are breaking in an unexpected place.