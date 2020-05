I’m trying to figure out how to change the background gradient of a section (.header) as the user scrolls down.

Here is the background gradient:

background: linear-gradient(90deg, rgba(0, 49, 84, .8) 0%, rgba(154, 198, 229, 1) 100%);

Ultimately I want to change the percent from 0 to 100 as the user scrolls past it creating a wave affect.

Here is a codepen

https://codepen.io/aaron4osu/pen/ExVMMwK