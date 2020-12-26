Change Author onClick

Passing 11 out of 12,

I don’t understand why the author would fail, while the quote is passing… they are nearly identical in functionality.

live demo, be sure to use the NavBar to get to quote

repo

use the hamburger menu on the top left and select Random Quote Machine to run the test suite, they say it’s designed for Chrome and may encounter bugs in other browsers.

It appears to be working as far as the element with id=author is changing, but that’s not passing the automated test suite, so I’m not sure what I’m missing.

Quote.js