Challenge for CSS scripters: Bonjourr minimalist startpage

Hi, I’m not a natural at coding at all. I think I’m cursed to be one of those people who need someone to go through it step by step. Until that day comes, I was wondering if one of you geniuses can tell me how to make a custom css script for bonjourr minimalist startpage.

Bonjourr has a dark mode, which looks great in the notes textbox and search box, but discolors other elements of the page.

And so!

I was wondering if someone here could come up with a custom css script that enables dark mode only on the notes textbox and the search textbox. Bonjourr is a browser extension, but it lets you try it out online at https://online.bonjourr.fr

if you click on the gear icon, it takes you to the settings section. If you scroll down you’ll find a section where you can put your custom css scripts. I tried figuring it out myself, but I’ve never had a mathematical/engineering mind.