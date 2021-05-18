Chaining methods by returning the this keyword

Considering the following code snippet as example:

class Calculator { constructor() { this.value = 0; } add(num) { this.value = this.value + num; return this; } print() { console.log(this.value); } } const calc = new Calculator(); calc.add(10).print();

By returning the this keyword I can chain the 2 methods instead of calling them one by one.

I believe it happens because it has to do with Closure where it kind of holds the current value in a state memory, but I need some help in order to really understand what’s happening here. Thanks in advance for any tips…