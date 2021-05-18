Chaining methods by returning the this keyword

Considering the following code snippet as example:
class Calculator {
constructor() {
this.value = 0;
}
add(num) {
this.value = this.value + num;
return this;
}
print() {
console.log(this.value);
}
}
const calc = new Calculator();
calc.add(10).print();
By returning the
this keyword I can chain the 2 methods instead of calling them one by one.
I believe it happens because it has to do with Closure where it kind of holds the current value in a state memory, but I need some help in order to really understand what’s happening here. Thanks in advance for any tips…