Certification of a course I wouldn’t care too much. I’m not under any illusion that anything that’s worth learning can be taught in a matter of months (even though the trend seem to suggest people would like that).

Having successfully finished college or university is another matter. That’s been going on for years and has beside giving people knowledge on the subject also given them a way of thinking about the subject, which in my mind is a far greater feat. It’s not just superficial recipes on how to do XYZ, but really goes back to first principles on why you would even do XYZ and/or if there are alternatives.

But that’s not bulletproof either - I’ve seen examples of people with education that performance more poor than I would have expected and people without education that performed way better than I would have expected.

In the end you really need to talk to a person to know what they’re capable of.