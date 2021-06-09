Certain images result in 403

Server Config
#1

https://bhmbackflow.com/assets/images/freeze_protection/

Well, this is weird. I’ve got some images that when I view them via the remote folder, I can see them just fine. If I look at the parent directory in a browser, I can see the images listed. If I try to view any of these images in the browser, however, I get a 403 forbidden error. I’ve tried renaming the file and moving it up a directory but that is a forbidden as well. I don’t have an htaccess file on this website so no rules that I might have accidentally created. Can someone tell me why these images are unviewable in the browser?

Thanks for your time!

1 Like
#2

Maybe change the name of it?

#3

Thanks for the thoughts but it’s been done. New filename, new folder :slight_smile:

#4

oh yah
i found good answers her that might work https://stackoverflow.com/questions/9173880/403-forbidden-permission-to-access-images

#5

This sounds like a permission issue.
Can you check the file/dir permissions on the site?

1 Like
#7

Thank you so much!

1920×1080 615 KB

1 Like
#8

I think the images’ permissions could be e.g.: 0644 to be accessible for guest visitors.

(OK, I see your screenshot shows you have already changed the permissions to be accessible)

#9

