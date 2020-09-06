Certain Concepts missing in JS seems OOP JS

JavaScript
let obj = {
            init: function (){
                document.querySelector('#btn').addEventListener('click', this);
                document.querySelector('#btn').addEventListener('focus', this);
                document.querySelector('#btn').addEventListener('blur', this);
            },
            handleEvent: function(ev){
                switch(ev.type){
                    case 'click':
                        this.something(ev);
                        break;
                    case 'focus':
                        this.something(ev);
                        break;
                    case 'blur':
                        this.something(ev);
                        break;
                    case 'explode':
                        break;
                }
            },
            something: function (ev){
                //gets called by click event list
                console.log('btn was', ev.type, '-ed.');
            }
        }
        
        //get things started
        obj.init();

if we summarize the above code we get:

let obj = {
    init: function (){},
    handleEvent: function(ev){},
    something: function (ev){}
}
//get things started
obj.init();

For me, this is a new concept. is it OOP JS or some other precise thing in JS. If I search it by what search term can I get some material to browse, and learn the missing concepts.

I tried browsing some videos on methods and OOPs, but this was specifically nowhere mentioned.

If I compare it to PHP it looks like some construction methods in JS.

Please advise me or if you can help me with correct search term or suggested reading that I should follow to get an understanding of what is happening here.

I picked up the code from this location.

Yes, it’s just object oriented code. That doesn’t seem to be much of a surprise.
The real question is where to learn more about that style.

We have a good article that goes through some of the basics: JS Object Creation
And, the Object-oriented JavaScript with ES6 article takes things deeper using classes.

Just be aware that classes are not magic. They are only sugar, that dresses up other identical JS techniques.

True. You summarized it precisely.

Thanks.

Ok. I think one separated thread was crated few days back for discussing the same.

It’s a kind of magic. :grinning: Practically, OOP is most universal software development concept. In some specific areas we can use something else (e.g. Functional Programming for mathematic), but for web nothing compares with OOP. And I see no any reason to avoid OOP in JS.

Not everything that uses classes is OOP. Sometimes (like here, IMO) it’s just transaction script wrapped in a class. Here it’s probably done for the sake of preventing scope bleed, although in javascript that would be better done through an [IIFE](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Glossary/IIFE#:~:text=An%20IIFE%20(Immediately%20Invoked%20Function,soon%20as%20it%20is%20defined.). Like so:

(function() {
    const handleEvent = function(ev) {
        console.log('bnt was ', ev.type, '-ed.');
    }
    const button = document.querySelector('#btn');
    button.addEventListener('click', handleEvent);
    button.addEventListener('focus', handleEvent);
    button.addEventListener('blur', handleEvent);
})();

More specifically, the object you posted:

  • is not configurable at all, it just does one very specific thing - in OOP in general we have more general classes that can be composed together to perform some task - if #btn was a constructor argument for example it would become a lit but more useful as you could apply the same code in different situations, for different buttons.
  • the methods are not sharing any information of the class itself, which is another indication the class is just a “bag of functions”

So it being a class here adds absolutely nothing, functionally.

Maybe stating the obvious.

It seems to me rather than being a piece of code to demonstrate a particular pattern, the key purpose of the script is to illustrate handleEvent being a default callback for eventListeners.

As a result if we have a handleEvent method on our object, we only need to provide the context ‘this’ as a second argument to the eventListener rather than a named function/method.

Essentially as others have stated it is just an object literal — a container for methods and properties.

As an illustration, without init

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang='en'>
<head>
  <meta charset='UTF-8'>
  <meta name='viewport' content='width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0'>
  <title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
  <button id='btn'>Button</button>
  <script>
    let obj = {
      handleEvent: function(ev){
        switch(ev.type){
          case 'click':
            this.something(ev);
            break;
          case 'focus':
            this.something(ev);
            break;
          case 'blur':
            this.something(ev);
            break;
          case 'explode':
            break;
        }
      },
      something: function (ev){
        //gets called by click event list
        console.log('btn was', ev.type, '-ed.');
      }
    }

    document.querySelector('#btn').addEventListener('click', obj);
    document.querySelector('#btn').addEventListener('focus', obj);
    document.querySelector('#btn').addEventListener('blur', obj);
  </script>
</body>
</html>