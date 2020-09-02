Certain Concepts missing in JS seems OOP JS

JavaScript
let obj = {
            init: function (){
                document.querySelector('#btn').addEventListener('click', this);
                document.querySelector('#btn').addEventListener('focus', this);
                document.querySelector('#btn').addEventListener('blur', this);
            },
            handleEvent: function(ev){
                switch(ev.type){
                    case 'click':
                        this.something(ev);
                        break;
                    case 'focus':
                        this.something(ev);
                        break;
                    case 'blur':
                        this.something(ev);
                        break;
                    case 'explode':
                        break;
                }
            },
            something: function (ev){
                //gets called by click event list
                console.log('btn was', ev.type, '-ed.');
            }
        }
        
        //get things started
        obj.init();

if we summarize the above code we get:

let obj = {
    init: function (){},
    handleEvent: function(ev){},
    something: function (ev){}
}
//get things started
obj.init();

For me, this is a new concept. is it OOP JS or some other precise thing in JS. If I search it by what search term can I get some material to browse, and learn the missing concepts.

I tried browsing some videos on methods and OOPs, but this was specifically nowhere mentioned.

If I compare it to PHP it looks like some construction methods in JS.

Please advise me or if you can help me with correct search term or suggested reading that I should follow to get an understanding of what is happening here.

I picked up the code from this location.

Yes, it’s just object oriented code. That doesn’t seem to be much of a surprise.
The real question is where to learn more about that style.

We have a good article that goes through some of the basics: JS Object Creation
And, the Object-oriented JavaScript with ES6 article takes things deeper using classes.

Just be aware that classes are not magic. They are only sugar, that dresses up other identical JS techniques.

True. You summarized it precisely.

Thanks.

Ok. I think one separated thread was crated few days back for discussing the same.