Certain Concepts missing in JS seems OOP JS

let obj = {
init: function (){
document.querySelector('#btn').addEventListener('click', this);
document.querySelector('#btn').addEventListener('focus', this);
document.querySelector('#btn').addEventListener('blur', this);
},
handleEvent: function(ev){
switch(ev.type){
case 'click':
this.something(ev);
break;
case 'focus':
this.something(ev);
break;
case 'blur':
this.something(ev);
break;
case 'explode':
break;
}
},
something: function (ev){
//gets called by click event list
console.log('btn was', ev.type, '-ed.');
}
}
//get things started
obj.init();
if we summarize the above code we get:
let obj = {
init: function (){},
handleEvent: function(ev){},
something: function (ev){}
}
//get things started
obj.init();
For me, this is a new concept. is it OOP JS or some other precise thing in JS. If I search it by what search term can I get some material to browse, and learn the missing concepts.
I tried browsing some videos on methods and OOPs, but this was specifically nowhere mentioned.
If I compare it to PHP it looks like some construction methods in JS.
Please advise me or if you can help me with correct search term or suggested reading that I should follow to get an understanding of what is happening here.
I picked up the code from this location.