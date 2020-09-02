Certain Concepts missing in JS seems OOP JS

let obj = { init: function (){ document.querySelector('#btn').addEventListener('click', this); document.querySelector('#btn').addEventListener('focus', this); document.querySelector('#btn').addEventListener('blur', this); }, handleEvent: function(ev){ switch(ev.type){ case 'click': this.something(ev); break; case 'focus': this.something(ev); break; case 'blur': this.something(ev); break; case 'explode': break; } }, something: function (ev){ //gets called by click event list console.log('btn was', ev.type, '-ed.'); } } //get things started obj.init();

if we summarize the above code we get:

let obj = { init: function (){}, handleEvent: function(ev){}, something: function (ev){} } //get things started obj.init();

For me, this is a new concept. is it OOP JS or some other precise thing in JS. If I search it by what search term can I get some material to browse, and learn the missing concepts.

I tried browsing some videos on methods and OOPs, but this was specifically nowhere mentioned.

If I compare it to PHP it looks like some construction methods in JS.

Please advise me or if you can help me with correct search term or suggested reading that I should follow to get an understanding of what is happening here.

I picked up the code from this location.