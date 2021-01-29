Centering modal title and glyph

Thank you for help.
this is my experiment regarding centering modal title and glyphicon and setting size’
I can see iy is not the right way, title words are upon each other and other things might be that I don’t see., please help me, thank you.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<title>W3.CSS</title>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://www.w3schools.com/w3css/4/w3.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.0/css/bootstrap.min.css">
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.0/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
<style>
.centergl { padding: 20px 50%;
font-size:6em;
}
.centerttl { display: block;
margin-left: 50%;
margin-right: 50%;
font-size:3em;
}
</style>
<body>
<div class="w3-container">
<h2>W3.CSS Modal</h2>
<p>Use w3-container classes to create different sections in the modal (e.g. header & footer).</p>
<button onclick="document.getElementById('id01').style.display='block'" class="w3-button w3-black">Open Modal</button>
<div id="id01" class="w3-modal">
<div class="w3-modal-content">
<header class="w3-container w3-teal">
<span onclick="document.getElementById('id01').style.display='none'"
class="w3-button w3-display-topright">×</span>
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-user centergl"></span>
<h2 class="centerttl">Modal Header</h2>
</header>
<div class="w3-container">
<p>Some text..</p>
<p>Some text..</p>
</div>
<footer class="w3-container w3-teal">
<p>Modal Footer</p>
</footer>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>