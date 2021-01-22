Centering logo for tablet and mobile devices

The logo is centered for tablet and mobile devices. But when loading the site the logo moves from left to center and it looks bad . Is there any way to fix it to make sure that there is no glitch and logo always remain centered.
Javascript adds this class to the body element:
ast-header-break-point . If you want the logo jump fixed, then find a way to add that to the default HTML output instead of relying on Javascript to add the class for you . I don’t know what all this class does besides minor CSS adjustments, nor if it’s conditional based on screen size or some other metric. But that’s the root cause .
