Centering Image With Multiple Borders

Relevant css:

.portrait {

text-align: center;

background-color: #FFF1AC;

}

.image {

background-color: #b44531;

height: auto;

width: 50%;

padding: 10px;

}

Relevant HTML:

<header> <figure class = "portrait"> <img class = "image" src="Cat.JPG" alt = "Black cat with white spots smugly stairs at viewer from coach"> <figcaption>This text is a placeholder</figcaption> </figure> </header>

I am new to CSS and HTML, and I have been playing around with trying to center a figure in the header with a yellowish box around it. What I have found (in the image) is that the figure container background is colored, but the container itself extends the full width of the page.

Ideally, I would like the figure container to be centered within the header, creating a double border effect where the caption and image are contained within one color. The image has a border itself. I feel like there is something straightforward I am missing, any help would be appreciated.