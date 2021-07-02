Centering Image With Multiple Borders

HTML & CSS
#1

Relevant css:

.portrait {
text-align: center;
background-color: #FFF1AC;
}

.image {
background-color: #b44531;
height: auto;
width: 50%;
padding: 10px;
}

Relevant HTML:

  	<header>
  		<figure class = "portrait">
  				<img class = "image" src="Cat.JPG" alt = "Black cat with white spots smugly stairs at viewer from coach">
  				<figcaption>This text is a placeholder</figcaption>
  		</figure>
  	</header>

I am new to CSS and HTML, and I have been playing around with trying to center a figure in the header with a yellowish box around it. What I have found (in the image) is that the figure container background is colored, but the container itself extends the full width of the page.

Ideally, I would like the figure container to be centered within the header, creating a double border effect where the caption and image are contained within one color. The image has a border itself. I feel like there is something straightforward I am missing, any help would be appreciated.