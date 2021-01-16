Centering a table vertically

Mickmeister: Mickmeister: but if I preview it on a device (by rt-clicking in Chrome and choosing Inspect), the vertical centering is off. It seems to me as though the HTML element that everything is inside of doesn’t scale the full 100% of the device’s height. Any ideas what’s going on?

You haven’t implemented the viewport meta tag which means that mobile devices will get an approximation of the design. They do this by assuming a width of 980px (approx) and then simply scaling the whole thing smaller until it fits the viewport width. Your css dimensions inside will have nothing to do with the mobile viewport as such.

If you want to display on mobile then you need the viewport meta tag.

<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">

Then you would need to style the page using media queries for smaller viewports in the most appropriate way.

Unfortunately your page is using a lot of deprecated tags so you probably need to start again from scratch if you want to do it properly and build a responsive site. Otherwise just live with what you have got now.