Centering a table vertically

Unfortunately unless you use the viewport meta tag you cannot have any control how it will fit into a mobile viewport.

A mobile browser will look at the page and see it doesn’t have the meta viewport tag and then basically it takes a guess the page is 980px wide and will scale that 980px down and down until it fits in a 320px viewport or whatever phone you have. The width and height are scaled down proportionately just as if it were an image. That means the height will be based on the height it was at desktop size and scaled proportionately with the width. It won’t care if the mobile viewport is 100px tall or a 1000px tall. All it cares about is making the width fit in the viewport. Indeed your text would be unreadable for me using that method as it would be scaled very small and users would need to pinch to zoom to read anything.

i.e. this is your layout on a small screen.

As you can see it is unreadable.

The only way to match a viewport height on mobile is to use the meta tag and use media queries to style as required.

I did a quick demo of your code adding the viewport meta tag and a small media query and I get this result.

You can see the code here:

Full page codepen view:

Editor view:

Here’s a second version with the arrows centred on the image and not the image and caption.



(Click the 'Edit on codepen link to see the full size page)

Yes that’s very likely You would be better off using a more modern editor. There are some good free ones such as brackets. I do most of my demos on codepen these days which is free also and good to practice with.

Going offline now and back tomorrow afternoon