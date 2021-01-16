Centering a table vertically

I’m trying to get a table to center vertically on the page. It works fine in Chrome on a PC, but if I preview it on a device (by rt-clicking in Chrome and choosing Inspect), the vertical centering is off. It seems to me as though the HTML element that everything is inside of doesn’t scale the full 100% of the device’s height. Any ideas what’s going on? Here’s the link:
http://www.mickposch.com/test_javits.html
First of all, check your mark-up.
In the style section you have a typo, an errant
<br>
That could be breaking the height setting for the body.
body {
width: 100%; margin: 0;<br>
height: 100%;
display: table-cell;
}
Hi Mickmeister, welcome to the forums!
Perhaps a table isn’t the most appropriate to use to achieve the centering.
Could the centering be achieved using e.g. a div or is a table the only option?